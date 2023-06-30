 Skip to main content

Apple and Nokia forge new patent cross-license agreement before prior deal expires

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jun 30 2023 - 1:30 pm PT
Nokia has announced a new patent cross-license agreement with Apple that replaces the prior deal reached in 2017. The arrangement was set to expire later this year.

“We are delighted to have concluded a long-term patent license agreement with Apple on an amicable basis. The agreement reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D, and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies,” Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said in a press release.

The agreement includes 5G technology patents and requires Apple to make payments to Nokia for the duration of the agreement. Apple transferred $2 billion to Nokia in 2017 to settle its dispute with the patent holder.

The legal dispute between Apple and Nokia was a major storyline throughout 2017.

At the time, Nokia had acquired Withings, the popular smart health accessory makers. Apple removed Withings from its retail stores while litigation was ongoing. Once the settlement was reached, Withings products returned to Apple Stores. Withings is no longer owned by Nokia.

