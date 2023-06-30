Spotify may catch up to Apple Music with potential music video catalog

Speaking of the good ol’ pivot to video, Spotify may be taking a page out of the Apple Music playbook and investing in a music video catalog.

Bloomberg reports that Spotify is “considering adding full-length music videos” to its streaming music service. According to the report, Spotify is currently in talks with partners about the addition to the platform.

Apple Music already offers a huge catalog of music videos for subscribers, and it even launched a 24-hour music video channel a few years ago.

Still, I tend to gravitate toward YouTube anytime I want to watch a music video because it feels faster. In reality, this probably means viewing ads when I don’t need to, but it’s a habit.

What’s less of a habit, though, is actually seeking out music videos. That’s probably why the feature in Apple Music feels buried: I’m just not looking. Apple does do a proper job of pushing music videos with video playlists on Apple TV, however.

As for Spotify, at least it’s chasing something relevant to music and not just podcasts. Maybe Spotify will be the new MTV, or maybe music videos just aren’t what they used to be.