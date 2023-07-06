Apple Card tumult, smart display Mac monitor, iPhone 15 rumors

Benjamin and Chance explore the latest developments with the Apple Card, with Goldman Sachs reportedly looking to hand over the business to American Express. Plus, iPhone 15 rumors are picking up pace and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is making a new Mac external display that can double up as a smart display in a low-power mode.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
Ad-free version
You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- Wordle
- Quordle
- Spotify shuts down Heardle
- NYTimes Connections
- Goldman Sachs wants to bail on Apple Card
- Timeline of Apple’s deal with Goldman Sachs
- USB-C AirPods Pro case, hearing health features
- Apple working on external display with always-on smart features
- iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 colors
- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro rumored to feature big boost in battery sizes
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments