Apple Card tumult, smart display Mac monitor, iPhone 15 rumors

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 6 2023 - 10:53 am PT
Benjamin and Chance explore the latest developments with the Apple Card, with Goldman Sachs reportedly looking to hand over the business to American Express. Plus, iPhone 15 rumors are picking up pace and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is making a new Mac external display that can double up as a smart display in a low-power mode.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

