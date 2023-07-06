Apple shares new Mexican short film shot entirely with iPhone 14 Pro

A few weeks ago, Apple shared a clip shot with iPhone 14 Pro in Istanbul highlighting the device’s camera capabilities. In a similar move, the company has now posted another short film that was also shot entirely with iPhone 14 Pro but this time in Mexico.

Mexican short film shot entirely with iPhone 14 Pro

Named “Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada,” the Mexican-based short film imagines what it would be like if legendary Mexican boxer and actor Huracán Ramírez were back to face a “terrible threat.” But this threat is not another wrestler or any other person, but rather an “evil piñata” that is terrorizing all of Mexico.

The 13-minute-long clip takes advantage of many of the iPhone 14 Pro’s video features, such as Cinematic Mode, Action Mode, low-light shooting, ultra-wide lens, and slow-motion shots.

In addition, Apple also shared another video showing behind the scenes of the short film. The company says that “acclaimed director couple Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez, known as Los Pérez, set out to modernize the Mexican wrestler movie genre with an action-packed film that can only be shot on iPhone.”

The directors emphasize the versatility of shooting a clip like this using the iPhone versus large, expensive cameras.

You can watch both videos below or directly on Apple’s official YouTube channel:

Unlike the video shot in Istanbul, Apple seems to be promoting this new one in other countries as well.

More about iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro was announced last year with a 48-megapixel main camera and a new Always-on Display with Dynamic Island. Although iPhone 14 Pro is still the latest iPhone available, we’re only three months away from the next generation iPhone, which is expected to be announced in September.

