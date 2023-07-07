Peak packs themes and widgets into a personal fitness dashboard for iPhone

We can all use a little encouragement in our lives to stay active, and that’s what the new Peak app strives to do. The new app by indie developer Harshil Shah provides a new approach to tracking your fitness goals and progress.

At a glance, Peak will look very familiar to the data you can see in the Health and Fitness apps on iPhone. Where things start to diverge is with the ability to really personalize how and where Peak appears.

Themes

For example, you can theme Peak with over 50 options to start, and more themes are already in the pipeline. I think this is a great way to extend the personalization we already enjoy on the Apple Watch. Peak lets you turn the place you see all your fitness data into a place that can have the same vibe as your watch face.

Widgets

Peak is also jam-packed with widgets. That means you can populate your Home screen and Lock screen with all the fitness information you care about. The best part? Peak brings the same level of personalization to its Home screen widgets so you can make your iPhone pop with color.

Blocks

At its core, Peak is comprised of data blocks based on what you choose to track. Harshil explains in the announcement blog post:

Each block represents some insight or way to view your data. The blocks included at launch are: Recents: Your stats for the last week

Charts: Simple Day/Week/Month/Year charts

Totals: Aggregate stats for the current and past week, month, and year

Trends: See how your progress this week, month, or quarter compares to the last four

Overview: This block is only available for workouts. It lets you see all your stats for the current week, month, or year, and quickly filter them down to view the stats for a single workout type

And of course, goals Goals are supercharged in Peak. For starters, you can make any number of goals you want, and for all the metrics you have.

You can learn more about Peak here, and take Peak for a spin on your iPhone for free from the App Store. Support the app’s development and unlock every theme and more for just $1.49/month or $9.99/year.