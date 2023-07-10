Dreametech offers hi-tech cleaning solutions for every home at the biggest discounts ever for Prime Day

When it comes to working smarter, not harder, there’s no better example than cleaning tech. Robot cleaners can take care of the bulk of hoovering and mopping without family members having to lift a finger – with Dreametech offering three of the most powerful models on the market. For a limited time, you can get some of the best prices ever on the company’s most popular models this week only for Prime Day.

For those times when you do want to get hands-on, upright cleaners have also come a long way! Long gone are the days when you had to struggle with heavy and awkward-to-use tethered models, or struggle to clean right to the edges of rooms.

When you’re looking to choose a robot cleaner, there are three main factors you need to consider:

Power

Intelligence

Ease of use

Many robocleaners fail at the first hurdle, not getting anywhere close to the power of an old-fashioned manual vacuum cleaner. If you’re looking for a model which can genuinely replace manual cleaning, you want one which sucks – in a good way! Suction power is measured in Pascals, usually abbreviated to pa.

Some models have as little as 1000pa, which means they might cope with light dust in a small apartment, but are nowhere near beefy enough to take care of a larger and busier family home. The DreameBot L10s Ultra is one of the most powerful machines on the market, with a massive 5,300pa of suction – enough to cope with hair, dirt, dust, and other debris.

The L10s Ultra is as smart as it is powerful, allowing you to start, pause, and stop cleaning with voice commands. It uses AI-powered navigation, and even lets you watch live video as it cleans so that you can keep an eye on progress and even monitor your home while away.

Some robot cleaners have to be emptied every time they are used, while models with mops often require you to clean and dry the cleaning pads after use. Not the L10s. It has an auto-emptying feature and 3-liter bin, to simply set and forget for up to 60 days at a time, and the mop is both self-cleaning and self-drying.

The Dreamebot L10s Ultra retails for $1,899 – but you can buy on Amazon at the lowest ever price of 30% off – with an additional 5% by using the code DM9to55off.

If your home isn’t quite as extensive, but pet hair is your biggest challenge, then the D10 Plus is a significantly more affordable model which still scores well on the key factors of power, intelligence, and ease of use.

It offers a very respectable 4,000ps of suction power, more than enough to collect pet hair from carpeted areas – which is where many lesser models fall short.

Alexa voice control again lets you start, pause, and stop cleaning using a simple voice command. Built-in LiDAR navigation means that the D10 Plus is able to quickly create detailed maps of your home, with intelligent route-planning to ensure no corner goes uncleaned and no power is wasted by repeating the same areas. You can also create virtual walls and no-go areas if, for example, you want to ensure that the cleaner doesn’t interfere with play areas while they are in use.

As with its more expensive big brother, the D10 Plus has an auto-emptying feature, letting you schedule cleaning and then forget about it for well over a month. The dust bag is a generous 2.5-liters, which means that if you’re using it four days a week, you only have to empty it on average about eight times a year. The D10 Plus also has the same sealing tech to trap odors and prevent fine dust floating into the air.

The DreameBot D10 Plus retails for $399.99 – but you can buy on Amazon at the lowest ever price of 30% off – with an additional 5% by using the code DM9to55off.

If you still like to get hands-on with your cleaning, especially for hard-to-clean spots in bathrooms and kitchens, a manual upright vacuum cleaner might still prove useful.

But the H12 Pro is nothing like the clunky upright models of years gone by. It collects dust and mops, with true edge-to-edge cleaning.

The model adapts its power to the conditions, meaning that it boosts suction power to collect tough materials like pet hairs, while dialling things down for quieter and more energy-efficient use when less power is needed.

The high-speed brushless motor wipes floors 520 times a minute, with dual-rotation action for maximum scrubbing performance. A generous 900-liter water tank means you can clean without interruption, and a serrated scraper cleans the brush as you go, ensuring you’re always vacuuming with a clean brush.

Ater use, when plugged in to charge, the brush will automatically dry itself in just 30 minutes, preventing odor and mildew.

The H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum retails for $599.99 – but you can buy on Amazon at the lowest ever price of 30% off – with an additional 5% by using the code DM9to55off.