Monday’s best deals: New lows on M2 MacBook Air at $979 and M1 MacBook Air at $750, iPad Air 5, more

The early Prime Day discounts are beginning to pour in from 9to5Toys, with some new all-time lows live to start the week. Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air lands at its best price ever with a discount down to $979 to go alongside the previous-generation M1 MacBook Air at lower than before. It now rests at $750 after a $249 discount and is joined by a match of the all-time low on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 as the first discount in months lands for Prime Day at $500. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air lands at new $979 all-time low

The dust has officially settled on Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air, and those ultimately left wanting a more portable M2 experience can save on the popular 13-inch form-factor instead. Now landing at a new all-time low ahead of Prime Day, a $120 discount is dropping the price on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air down to $979 at B&H. This clocks in at $20 under our previous mentions and marks the first time we’ve seen a new condition model drop below $999.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

Featured Deal: Roborock’s models are one of the best choices for those looking for a robot vacuum or mop. Around Prime Day, the company is bringing the best discounts for some of its newest and more popular products. Now’s your chance to score an autonomous cleaning solution in plenty of different form-factors, including high-end solutions and more affordable offerings.

Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air has never sold for less with $249 discount

The early Prime Day savings are beginning to pour in, and now the best value in portable macOS machines is an even better bargain. Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air normally sells for $999, and now it’s dropping lower than ever before courtesy of Amazon as a new all-time low lands at $750. With $249 in savings attached, this is $49 under our previous mention and marking the only time it has dropped below $799 for a new condition model. This discount is also being matched over at Best Buy, as well.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Featured deal: Another favorite robotic vacuum company at 9to5 is getting in on the savings for Prime Day, with Dreamtech offering an assortment of both robot cleaners and more traditional counterparts. Here are some of our favorites, which are even better values now that our exclusive code takes an extra 5% off when you use DM9255off.

iPad Air 5 now up to $119 off as early Prime Day discounts roll in

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 on sale for one of the first times this year. Discounted for the first time since back in April, right now the 64GB Wi-Fi model is down to $500. Down from $599, you’re looking at $99 in savings and a match of the second-best price of all-time at within $1 of the all-time low. There’s also the same savings to be had on the elevated 256GB capacities as well as additional discounts on the Wi-Fi + cellular models at $119 off, too.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

Anker’s just-released Nano Power Bank plugs into your iPhone 14

Earlier this week, we detailed Anker’s newest iPhone power bank and today, it’s on sale. Dropping notably below the small launch discount we did see at the beginning of July, the new Anker Nano Power Bank is falling to $25. Normally fetching $32, today’s offer is now landing at a new all-time low. It’s only the second discount to date with being such a new release, and is $4 under the launch discount that went live right when the Amazon listing went up.

Anker’s newest power bank takes a more streamlined approach by connecting right to your device. The compact design is just a little bigger than a lighter, and has a built-in Lightning connector that can fold out to plug into your iPhone 14. It has a 5,000mAh battery and refuels via USB-C, ensuring you have some extra juice with you in your everyday carry. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

