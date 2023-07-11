Aqara U100 smart lock, G4 video doorbell & G3 security cam: affordable, beautiful, HomeKit-compatible – up to 30% off for Prime Day

When Apple fans are looking for home security products, they tend to expect more than most. The combo of the Aqara U100 smart lock, G4 video doorbell, and G3 security cam, is designed to meet the needs of even the most demanding smart home owner.

The Aqara brand is known for combining aesthetically pleasing designs with deep HomeKit integration, while still offering notable value for money – with Amazon Prime Day offering additional discounts of up to 30% …

Aqara is no stranger to 9to5Mac readers, thanks to its enthusiastic support for HomeKit through products ranging from sensors through security cameras and smart door locks.

For Apple users, the company understood that HomeKit compatibility was simply table stakes, and that it needed to offer the deepest possible integration into the Apple Home world.

Its smart door locks, for example, support Apple Home Keys – the latest and most sophisticated element of the HomeKit ecosystem – while its security cameras offer the guaranteed privacy of the Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video standard.

Aqara U100 Smart Lock

There are smart locks, and there are smart locks. The Aqara U100 is designed to meet every need, from multiple unlock methods through to activating different welcome-home scenes for each individual household member.

The preferred entry system for most Apple users will, of course, be Apple’s Home Key system. Simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch against the lock to automatically unlock the door if you’ve opted for Express Mode – or confirm with Face ID or Touch ID if you’ve instead chosen the higher security option.

But the Aqara U100 supports other access options too. For example, you may have chosen not to give younger kids an iPhone or Apple Watch, so you can instead activate fingerprint unlock for them. The lock supports up to 50 fingerprints, so it’s trivial to allow them to be used by everyone in your family – and anyone else who needs regular access to your home, such as cleaners and babysitters.

You can also set passcodes, for keypad access. These can be either permanent codes, or one-time access ones – for example, to allow a visiting guest into your home before you arrive.

Importantly, all of these access methods work with or without internet access, so nobody will be locked out if there’s a service interruption, and Home Key works even if your iPhone is out of power.

Finally, there’s a mechanical backup key for the ultimate peace of mind.

The smarts don’t stop at unlock methods – you can also trigger automations. For example, there’s an optional auto-lock feature to lock the door behind you each time you leave home. Deep HomeKit integration also means that you can trigger things like lighting scenes when people arrive home – and those scenes can be different for each member of your family.

G4 Video Doorbell

The perfect companion to the U100 smart door lock is the G4 video doorbell. This again offers the very highest degree of smarts with the deepest level of HomeKit integration.

When the the doorbell is triggered, it will chime inside the house just like a dumb one, but it will also send notifications to your Apple devices. You’ll be able to see who’s at the door, use two-way audio to speak with them, and even ask your U100 smart door lock to let them in.

The G4 itself can also recognize regular visitors, thanks to AI face recognition. The use of HomeKit Secure Video also means it will recognise anyone tagged in your Photos app. Face recognition can be paired to custom ringtones, so you don’t even have to look at your iPhone to see who is calling.’

The G4 is equally powerful when it comes to acting as a security camera. It records anyone approaching your front door, notifying you remotely. It can also pair to other devices like door sensors, and integrate the doorbell chime into the Aqara security system.

If you don’t want your own voice to be heard, you can choose one of four voice synthesisers. These include a robotic voice, and an ‘uncle.’

Finally, all video footage is recorded as HomeKit Secure Video. This uses local encryption, so that not even Aqara or Apple can view the footage.

G3 Indoor Security Camera

Finally, if you want indoor as well as outdoor security camera coverage, the G3 has you covered.

Once again, you get the ultimate in smarts, through AI face recognition, pet recognition, and gesture control. Not only that, but the camera can make your existing dumb infrared devices smart, thanks to a built-in IR emitter. You can thus set the camera to trigger automations for things like ceiling fans and aircon units.

Spec-wise, the G3 camera offers 2K (2304×1296) resolution (1080p limitation applies to Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video), with a 110-degree wide-angle lens. This is coupled to full pan-and-tilt control – with automatic movement – to eliminate all blind-spots.

All video footage is again secured by Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video standard. For total privacy protection when you’re in the room, you can activate a hardware-level video pause feature which is confirmed by the camera displaying a cute sleepy face.

