Apple says fix for fix is coming after security update accidentally breaks web for some

Apple released a critical security update to iPhone, iPad, and Mac on Monday that patches a known exploit. Unfortunately, the patch had a side effect of breaking how some websites load.

That’s better than a security hole, but it’s not ideal for a shipping version of the operating system.

Adding to the problem is the nature of Rapid Security Response updates. These updates are designed to automatically install without affecting device firmware. There doesn’t appear to be an automatic rollback feature though.

Apple has since acknowledged the issue and promises a new patch is on the way.

Apple is aware of an issue where this Rapid Security Response might prevent some websites from displaying properly. Rapid Security Response iOS 16.5.1 (b) and iPadOS 16.5.1 (b) will be available soon to address this issue.

In a support document, Apple provides instructions for rolling back the Rapid Security Response update on iPhone and iPad:

You can choose to remove Rapid Security Response (a): In Settings > About > iOS Version, tap “Remove Security Response.” Then tap Remove to confirm.

There’s a version for macOS Ventura as well:

Apple is aware of an issue where this Rapid Security Response might prevent some websites from displaying properly. Rapid Security Response macOS 13.4.1 (b) will be available soon to address this issue. You can choose to remove Rapid Security Response (a): Choose Apple menu  > About this Mac > and click More Info. Under macOS, click the Info (i) button next to the version number. Click Remove and Restart, and then click to confirm.

Finally, there’s a dedicated support article that includes instructions as well. 9to5Mac will update everyone as soon as Apple releases the fix for the fix.