 Skip to main content

Luna Display gets peer-to-peer networking, Mac-to-Mac over USB, faster performance

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 11 2023 - 12:10 pm PT
0 Comments
Luna Display

Luna Display is a great way to use a Mac or iPad to extend the screen of your primary Mac and today Astropad has released the latest version of the software. The update brings peer-to-peer networking for improved wireless performance, USB support for Mac-to-Mac mode, as well as 30% faster performance for all connection types.

Back in April, Astropad Studio received peer-to-peer networking between Mac and iPad that brought up to 46% lower latency to wireless connections.

The company got so much positive feedback on the capability that Astropad has included it for Luna Display with the 5.3 software release today. Here are the benefits of a peer-to-peer (direct) connection between your Mac and iPad or Mac and Mac:

Peer-to-peer networking

  • Bypass your router: If your WiFi router is far away or outdated, you can enable Peer-to-Peer for a direct, wireless connection.
  • Works even if you don’t have WiFi: If you’re working in a location where WiFi isn’t available (like a coffee shop), you can still connect your Mac and iPad wirelessly via Peer-to-Peer.
  • Reduces latency by 46%: A direct connection between your Mac and iPad means faster input transfer between devices.

Mac-to-Mac over USB

Another capability with Luna Display 5.3 is the option to use a USB cable to connect two Macs:

  • Mac-to-Mac Mode allows you to use any Mac as a second display — even older Mac models!
  • If you have an unused Macbook or iMac laying around, you can put it to use as a second display with Luna.
  • Previously, Mac-to-Mac Mode only supported connection between devices via WiFi or Ethernet cable. Now, users will have the option to connect their Macs via a USB cable.

Astropad says Luna Display gets up to 30% faster performance with an upgraded liquid engine. And it’s offering 20% off Luna Display for July 11 and 12.

Luna Display works with a small hardware dongle and doesn’t have a subscription. You can grab it direct from Astropad or at Amazon at the $96 discounted price (normally $119.99).

Astropad is also discounting its products like the Magnetic Screen Protector, Compact Easel, and Darkboard with foldable stand for July 11 and 12.

To update Luna Display 5.3, make sure to update both your Mac/PC and iPad. The desktop app should automatically prompt you to update and on iPad, head to the App Store.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
Luna Display

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12