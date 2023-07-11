Luna Display gets peer-to-peer networking, Mac-to-Mac over USB, faster performance

Luna Display is a great way to use a Mac or iPad to extend the screen of your primary Mac and today Astropad has released the latest version of the software. The update brings peer-to-peer networking for improved wireless performance, USB support for Mac-to-Mac mode, as well as 30% faster performance for all connection types.

Back in April, Astropad Studio received peer-to-peer networking between Mac and iPad that brought up to 46% lower latency to wireless connections.

The company got so much positive feedback on the capability that Astropad has included it for Luna Display with the 5.3 software release today. Here are the benefits of a peer-to-peer (direct) connection between your Mac and iPad or Mac and Mac:

Peer-to-peer networking

Bypass your router : If your WiFi router is far away or outdated, you can enable Peer-to-Peer for a direct, wireless connection.

: If your WiFi router is far away or outdated, you can enable Peer-to-Peer for a direct, wireless connection. Works even if you don’t have WiFi : If you’re working in a location where WiFi isn’t available (like a coffee shop), you can still connect your Mac and iPad wirelessly via Peer-to-Peer.

: If you’re working in a location where WiFi isn’t available (like a coffee shop), you can still connect your Mac and iPad wirelessly via Peer-to-Peer. Reduces latency by 46%: A direct connection between your Mac and iPad means faster input transfer between devices.

Mac-to-Mac over USB

Another capability with Luna Display 5.3 is the option to use a USB cable to connect two Macs:

Mac-to-Mac Mode allows you to use any Mac as a second display — even older Mac models!

If you have an unused Macbook or iMac laying around, you can put it to use as a second display with Luna.

Previously, Mac-to-Mac Mode only supported connection between devices via WiFi or Ethernet cable. Now, users will have the option to connect their Macs via a USB cable.

Astropad says Luna Display gets up to 30% faster performance with an upgraded liquid engine. And it’s offering 20% off Luna Display for July 11 and 12.

Luna Display works with a small hardware dongle and doesn’t have a subscription. You can grab it direct from Astropad or at Amazon at the $96 discounted price (normally $119.99).

Astropad is also discounting its products like the Magnetic Screen Protector, Compact Easel, and Darkboard with foldable stand for July 11 and 12.

To update Luna Display 5.3, make sure to update both your Mac/PC and iPad. The desktop app should automatically prompt you to update and on iPad, head to the App Store.