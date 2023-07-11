Netflix upgrades Profile Transfer feature as password sharing crackdown continues

Netflix, which recently rolled out its big crackdown on password sharing, has announced an update to its Profile Transfer option. This feature is designed to make it easier for users to transfer their data to a new account, and starting today, the feature also now works for transferring to an existing account.

Netflix is aiming to make it as easy as possible for users who need to create their own accounts after being impacted by the crackdown on password sharing. Profile Transfer lets people transfer their personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings from one account to another.

Since Profile Transfer launched in October, the feature has only worked for users transferring from one account to a completely new account. Starting today, however, users can transfer from one existing account to another existing account:

“Starting today, the profile transfer feature has been updated to allow transfers to an existing account (instead of requiring a new account),” Netflix explains on its blog.

This addresses one of the biggest limitations of the Profile Transfer feature for Netflix users. For example, this will let users who create their own account but aren’t aware of the Profile Transfer option to complete that process after the fact.

Over the last several months, Netflix has ramped up its efforts to block users from sharing passwords across multiple households. In May, this finally reached the United States. The new system prevents users from sharing passwords with people outside of their households by requiring a device logged into a Netflix account to log into the home Wi-Fi network of that account at least once every 31 days.

How has your Netflix usage been impacted by the company’s crackdown on password sharing? Sound off down in the comments.

