Apple Card Daily Cash rewards of 10% on apps & more – for new applicants

Successful new applicants can now get additional Apple Card Daily Cash rewards, during the first six months.

This boosts the cashback reward for selected digital purchases from the normal 3% to a generous 10% …

Daily Cash rewards

The Apple Card offers cashback, with three standard tiers:

3% on all purchases from Apple Stores, Apple.com, and digital purchases from Apple

2% on other purchases made using Apple Pay (in-person or online)

1% on purchases made with the physical card

However, some specific stores and online services also offer the same 3% tier as Apple:

Ace Hardware

Exxon

Nike

Uber Eats

Duane Reade

Mobil

Panera Bread

Uber

Walgreens

Additionally, there are sometimes time-limited promotions which offer 5% or even 10% on selected purchase types.

10% Daily Cash for App Store purchases and more

AppleDBdev contributor Aaron spotted that new Apple Card applicants are eligible for 10% cashback on both apps and digital subscriptions. The maximum payout is, however, $100.

Now through 7/25, get a new Apple Card account and earn a total of 10% Daily Cash back for your first six months, up to $100, on Apple Music, Apple TV+, and App Store purchases. This also includes in-app purchases and subscriptions from your favorite apps and games like Max, Roblox, Candy Crush Saga, and more.

Photo: Avery Evans/Unsplash