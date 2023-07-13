 Skip to main content

Apple’s Back to School promo now available in Europe, Middle East, and Asia

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 13 2023 - 10:07 am PT
After launching its annual Back to School promo for the US in June, Apple has made the special deals available in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Depending on where you live, you’ll be eligible for up to a €150 (£130) gift card or a free pair of AirPods.

In recent years, Apple has moved away from including a free pair of AirPods in the US for Mac and iPad education purchases to include a gift card.

That’s the case for Europe and the UK this time around. But countries in the Middle East and Asia are still getting free AirPods for this year’s Back to School promotion (or Apple Pencil with iPad).

The values range a bit but in Europe it’s up to €150, in the UK up to £130, and in countries where Apple is offering free AirPods some of them include up to AirPods Pro for free.

As is tradition, the free gift card or AirPods come in addition to the existing discounted education pricing and 20% off AppleCare+.

Back to School promo eligible devices

  • MacBook Air
  • MacBook Pro
  • iMac
  • Mac mini (reduced gift card or AirPods credit)
  • iPad Air (reduced gift card or Apple Pencil credit)
  • iPad Pro (reduced gift card or Apple Pencil credit)

For the exact details and eligibility of the Back to School promotion in your country, head to your Apple Education site and click the “herein” link in the first footnote at the bottom of the page.

If you’d like some help comparing the different Mac and iPad models, check out our detailed guides:

