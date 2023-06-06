Apple’s Back to School promo launches with 15-inch MacBook Air included

The news was spot on yesterday. One day after the Apple event where new Macs were introduced, the company has kicked off its annual Back to School promotion in the United States.

Customers can shop for a new Mac or iPad education pricing and redeem a gift card valued at up to $150. Macs that qualify include the newly announced 15-inch MacBook Air.

M1 13-inch MacBook Air

M2 13-inch MacBook Air

M2 15-inch MacBook Air

M2-series MacBook Pro

M1 iMac

M2 Mac mini

Educational pricing for the M2 Mac mini brings the $599 cost down to $499, and the special promo includes a $100 gift card. All other qualifying Macs unlock a $150 gift card.

iPad Air and iPad Pro models qualify for the Back to School promotion and include a $100 gift card as well.

Apple also discounts AppleCare+ by 20% during the promotional period for two-year paid upfront iPad plans and three-year paid upfront Mac plans. Apple says promotional pricing is available to “current and newly accepted university students and their parents, as well as teachers and staff at all levels.”

Whether or not you’re buying for college, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air ($799, reg. $999) remains the hardest bargain to beat.

Take advantage of this year’s Back to School promotion here, and learn more about the new 15-inch MacBook Air, including our hands-on from the Apple event!