TSMC on Arizona chip plant: No fatalities; Taiwanese workers only temporary

Apple chipmaker TSMC has responded to recent concerns over both safety and potential US job losses during the construction and setup phase of its Arizona chip plant.

The company denied that there was a safety problem at the plant, and addressed concerns about plans that might impact US jobs …

Background on TSMC’s Arizona chip plant

TSMC first announced its plans to build one or more chip plants in Arizona back in 2020. It was claimed that 1,600 US jobs would be created, including those in a local supply chain.

The company sought substantial subsidies from the US government in order to proceed. Apple supported this bid, lobbying on TSMC’s behalf through the CHIPS Act, a $50B program to promote chip fabrication within the US. TSMC subsequently demanded twice as much cash as initially offered.

Apple has said that the plant would make chips for Apple’s devices, though only for older ones.

Recent safety and US job concerns

Concerns were recently expressed about safety at the plant, with reports of serious accidents and claims of two fatalities – though one of these was described as a drug overdose. The company was also accused of disguising an evacuation for a dangerous gas leak as an active shooter drill.

Additionally, TSMC is planning to bring in hundreds of workers from Taiwan, after the project went over-budget and fell behind schedule. This led to concerns about the future of the 12,000 US workers employed on the site.

TSMC says safety is above average, US jobs are safe

Fronteras reported a statement from TSMC on plant safety.

TSMC is deeply committed to workplace safety. In Phoenix, there have been zero work related fatalities since the groundbreaking in 2021. We are regularly audited against known safety standards by organizations such as the Arizona Department of Safety and Health (ADOSH). TSMC also conducts its own internal audits of safety records against state and national figures. In Arizona, our injury incident rates are significantly lower than state and national benchmarks.

The statement doesn’t address claims that a complex network of contractors and sub-contractors means that many accidents are not recorded against TSMC, with mandatory incident reporting instead split between many different companies.

On jobs, the company said that Taiwanese workers were necessary, but would only be temporary, and would not affect US jobs.

We operate highly sophisticated chipmaking facility systems and unique expertise is required for specific TSMC Arizona construction activities. We are bringing to Arizona select specialized talent with strong experience for this support. These workers will be here temporarily to support the fast ramp-up of this project and to help us build what will be the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing technology in the US. These temporary assignments will not impact the 12,000 workers currently on-site every day nor our U.S.-based hiring.

However, AZFamily reports that many workers remain concerned that their jobs will be replaced, or that their hours will be cut, reducing their pay.

Photo: Shivendu Shukla/Unsplash