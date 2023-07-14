iPad Air 5 now $119 off in Friday’s best deals, HomePod 2 $250, AirTags from $22, more

It’s Friday and 9to5Toys is rounding up all of the best discounts as we head into the weekend. On tap today, all-time lows return on iPad Air 5 starting at $500. With up to $119 off, these discounts are joined by some rare chances to save on HomePod 2 from $250, the first offer in months! Then go check out these AirTag markdowns now that Apple’s item finders start from $22 each. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Air 5 all-time lows return after Prime Day

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 on sale for one of the first times this year. Discounted for the first time since back in April, right now the 64GB Wi-Fi model is down to $500. Down from $599, you’re looking at $99 in savings and a match of the second-best price of all-time at within $1 of the all-time low. There’s also the same savings to be had on the elevated 256GB capacities as well as additional discounts on the Wi-Fi + cellular models at $119 off, too.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

Featured Deal: Roborock’s models are one of the best choices for those looking for a robot vacuum or mop. Around Prime Day, the company is bringing the best discounts for some of its newest and more popular products. Now’s your chance to score an autonomous cleaning solution in plenty of different form factors, including high-end solutions and more affordable offerings.

Prime Day didn’t see any AirTag discounts, but now they’re on sale from $22 each

Apple’s AirTags didn’t go on sale during Amazon’s shopping event earlier in the week, leaving shoppers high and dry. Now the post Prime Day discounts are rolling in, and that means you can actually save on the popular item finders. Right now, a 4-pack of AirTags drops down to $88.99 shipped from its usual $99 going rate for the first time in nearly two months. This is the second-best discount of the year and delivers each of the trackers for $22 each. Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators are a must-have for anyone looking to bring a little extra peace of mind to their gear. Backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface all thanks to the inclusion of a U1 chip, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $27. That isn’t quite as good of a value as the per-tracker price found in the bundle above, but lets you make out for far less. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and one of the best discounts to date. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

Featured deal: Another favorite robotic vacuum company at 9to5 is getting in on the savings for Prime Day, with Dreamtech offering an assortment of both robot cleaners and more traditional counterparts. Here are some of our favorites, which are even better values now that our exclusive code takes an extra 5% off when you use DM9255off.

Here are your HomePod 2 Prime Day discounts from $250

The new HomePod 2 just launched earlier this year to refresh the beloved smart speaker, and now the second discounts ever are going live. Now on tap as one of the final Apple products to get in on the Prime Day savings, B&H offers the new HomePod 2 for $289 in both black and white styles. Those of you with Costco memberships can drop prices even further at $250. This is only the second chance to save so far in either case, delivering as much as $49 in savings.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 delivers much of the same hi-fi listening as before, just with a refreshed build to go alongside the second-generation status. There’s still Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support to complement the beamforming sound and room sensing tech that automatically tunes drivers to your surroundings. New this time around is onboard Thread and Matter support to complement all of Siri’s smart home prowess, as well as a U1 chip for quick music handoff. Apple has built a temperature and humidity sensor into the speaker, all of which is powered by a new S7 chip that results in better sounding audio than the original model. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

Eve’s new Matter and Thread smart home accessories on sale

Eve makes some of our favorite smart home accessories here at 9to5, and now the Prime Day 2023 deals have arrived courtesy of Amazon. Marking down a collection of different upgrades for your Siri setup, shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the all-new Eve Energy HomeKit Smart Plug marked down to $32. Normally fetching $40, you’re now looking at only the second discount so far and a new all-time low. This is $2 under our previous mention, too. Updated with not just Thread support but also Matter to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, as well.

Another one of the new Matter releases is getting in on the savings for one of the first times today, with the Eve Door and Window clocking in at $40. Down from $50, this $10 discount is delivering a new all-time low. Updated with Thread and Matter connectivity, the refreshed Eve Door and Window sensor unlocks the capabilities of your Siri smart home. Hooking into all of the automations of your HomeKit setup, you can use this sensor to automatically turn on lights when a door is opened, not let the AC turn on if there’s a window open, and countless other things.

