Monday’s best deals: iPhone 12 Pro Max $620, AirTags from $22, 15W Belkin MagSafe gear, more

Monday is dishing out a fresh batch of Apple discounts courtesy of 9to5Toys. On tap to start the week, we have some all-time lows on iPhone 12 Pro Max at $620, alongside other 12 series handsets from $360. That's joined by even lower prices on AirTags from $22 each. Not to mention a deep clearance offer on Belkin's 15W MagSafe charger at just $20.

iPhone 12 Pro Max now an even better value

Woot today is kicking off its latest certified refurbished iPhone event, starting off the work week by discounting a collection of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Amongst an assortment of deep price cuts on some of the more affordable models out there, our favorite offer has the iPhone 12 Pro Max starting from $620 for the 128GB capacity. Down from the original $1,099 price tag, today’s offer is dropping lower than ever before with $479 in savings attached. It’s an extra $80 below our previous mention and marking a new all-time low in the process.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models that has been since used for the iPhone 13 and 14 series. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. If you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple but still want to take advantage of its largest smartphone form-factor, today’s discount is as good as it gets. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

All of the iPhone 12 series smartphones on sale today:

AirTags now start from $22 each

Apple’s AirTags didn’t go on sale during Amazon’s shopping event last week, leaving shoppers high and dry. Now the post Prime Day discounts are rolling in, and that means you can actually save on the popular item finders. Right now, a 4-pack of AirTags drops down to $88 from its usual $99 going rate for the first time in nearly two months. This is the second-best discount of the year and delivers each of the trackers for $22 each. It’s $1 under our previous mention, too. Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators are a must-have for anyone looking to bring a little extra peace of mind to their gear. Backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface all thanks to the inclusion of a U1 chip, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $26. That isn’t quite as good of a value as the per-tracker price found in the bundle above, but lets you make out for far less. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and one of the best discounts to date at $1 under our previous mention. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

Just $20 scores you Belkin’s 15W MagSafe charger

If those bulky solutions to take advantage of StandBy on your desk or nightstand are a bit too unwieldy for your needs, today we’re tracking a notable discount on one of the most compact offerings out there. Amazon is now offering the Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with Kickstand for $20. Down from $60, you’re now looking at the best price to date following the $40 discount. This clocks in at $7 under our previous mention from back in June, with today’s price cut now delivering a new all-time low in the process.

Launching as one of the first third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to one of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 or other previous-generation handsets, Belkin’s model arrives now as one of the more affordable solutions out there thanks to today’s sale. Sporting some extra premium features over the likes of even Apple’s in-house model, there’s notably now a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s also supplemented by a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability when thrown in your everyday carry.

