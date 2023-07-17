 Skip to main content

Samsung reveals ViewFinity S9 5K monitor specs, price, launch date

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 17 2023 - 1:00 am PT
Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor

Back at CES 2023 in January, Samsung teased its ViewFinity S9 5K monitor. Now details for the product that will go head-to-head with Apple’s Studio Display have been revealed including full specs, price, and an August release date.

Built with creative pros and prosumers in mind, the Samsung ViewFinity S9 comes with features like a 5K panel, 99% DCI-P3, a built-in color calibration engine, a 4K webcam, and more.

Notably, it has a metal build like Apple’s Studio Display and has features that require paid upgrades from Apple like height, tilt, and pivot adjustability, a matte screen, and more coming standard.

Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor specs

  • Slim metal design
  • 27-inch IPS 5K panel – 5120 x 2880
  • 99% DCI-P3
  • 600 nits brightness
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 5ms response time
  • 1000:1 contrast
  • Matte display finish
  • Built-in color calibration engine
  • Average Delta E ≦ 21 color accuracy
  • USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
    • 1x Thunderbolt 4 port, 3x USB-C, 1x mini DisplayPort
    • 90W power delivery
  • Built-in SlimFit 4K webcam
  • Integrated speakers with Adaptive Sound+
  • Samsung Smart Hub for use as a TV (remote included)
  • Adjustable height, tilt, and pivot
  • 100 x 100mm VESA mountable

Price and release date

Samsung says the ViewFinity S9 5K monitor will launch in August on samsung.com, although no exact date has been shared yet.

As for the price, it’s set at $1,599. Stay tuned as we’ll have more details as soon as the ViewFinity S9 is available to purchase.

Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K monitor 1

9to5Mac’s Take

At first, it might seem like there’s not much to pull Apple customers away from choosing the Studio Display as both these 5K monitors start at $1,599. However, Samsung is including some features that you have to pay hundreds more for with Apple’s Studio Display.

First, if you want the height and tilt adjustable stand with Apple, that bumps the price up to $1,999.

And if you’d like the less-reflective nano-texture glass finish too, the Apple Studio display is $2,299 – almost 50% more expensive than the Samsung ViewFinity S9.

Samsung’s display also comes standard with VESA mount support and the 4K webcam could end up being better than Apple’s 12MP webcam in the Studio Display.

Plus with the ViewFinity S9, you get the Smart Hub/TV functionality for a dual-purpose UX.

All-in-all, the S9 ViewFinity looks like a compelling package both in design and features.

Samsung ViewFinity 5K monit
