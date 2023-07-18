Deals: 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $249 off, Apple TV 4K from $123, Nomad 30% off sale, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals kick off with some better than Prime Day offers on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Rounded up via 9to5Toys, you can now take $249 off the recent release at within $1 of the all-time low. There’s also a notable Best Buy open-box sale with the first discount on the new Apple TV 4K from $123. Then go shop Nomad’s 30% off anniversary sale before the savings run out tonight. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro now $249 off

After failing to see some all-time low discounts go live on Apple’s new 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for Prime Day, it looks like Amazon was just holding out on us during the shopping event. The retailer is back today with the best prices yet on Apple’s new flagship release, with the 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro dropping to $2,250 for the 512GB/16GB configuration in both silver and space gray. Down from $2,499, you’re now looking at $249 in savings to go alongside the second-best offer to date at within $1 of the all-time low. It’s the best discount in months and clocks in at $49 below the Prime Day offers from last week. There’s also $249 off higher-end models, too.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Best Buy launches open-box sale with first discount on new Apple TV 4K

Best Buy today is launching a new open-box sale that covers a wide range of tech. Delivering some rare discounts that even apply to Apple’s latest products today’s sale is offering some of the first chances to save on new releases and gear that just hardly ever goes on sale. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the latest Apple TV 4K 128GB marked down to $135 for an Open-Box Excellent condition model. Normally fetching $149, this is the very first discount we’ve seen on the latest streamer from Apple. There are also some more affordable offerings which start from $123, delivering as much as $26 in savings. You’ll have to scroll down to the Buying Options section towards the bottom of the listing page in order to add this to your cart and lock-in the savings.

The latest addition to Apple’s streaming media family, the new Apple TV 4K just hit the scene last November. Now powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the performance gains deliver support for HDR10+ content as well as Dolby Vision visuals and Dolby Atmos sound. It will otherwise offer all of the usual perks, like an HDMI 2.1 output, Gigabit Ethernet port, and access to all of the popular streaming services out there. Throw in Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support, as well as the recently-refreshed Siri Remote for good measure. You can read about the full experience over in our launch coverage.

Time is running out to shop Nomad’s 30% off anniversary Apple accessory sale

Nomad today is launching a rare chance to save on nearly everything it sells. As part of a new anniversary sale, you’ll be able to take 30% off its entire collection of iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple accessories. An easy highlight from the sale offers one of the brand’s latest releases, with Nomad now offering its recently-released 7.5W MagSafe Stand for $56. Down from $80, this is the very first chance to save some cash at 30% off.

It’s delivering a more affordable solution than the brand’s other MagSafe mounts, just without the full 15W charging speeds. Even so, you’ll find support for Apple’s new StandBy mode launching in iOS 17 later this fall, as well as a magnetic upright stand design with much of the same premium build. We found the price point to be well worth the trade-offs in our hands-on review.

