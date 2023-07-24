Apple fixes 16 security flaws with iOS 16.6, two actively exploited

Apple has released iOS 16.6 today for everyone and while the update doesn’t come with new user-facing features, it has over a dozen important security fixes. And notably, two of the fixes are for actively exploited flaws.
After releasing iOS 16.6 along with iPadOS 16.6, tvOS 16.6, watchOS 9.6, and macOS 13.5 with “important bug fixes and security updates” this morning, Apple shared all the fine details on its security page.
16 security fixes and two for actively exploited flaws
The 16 patched flaws range from categories including kernel, Find My, WebKit, and Apple Neural Engine.
Apple says that two were likely actively exploited. A patch was first made available for the exploited WebKit flaw with Rapid Security Response iOS 16.5.1 (c). And the kernal flaw that was likely actively exploited may have been first fixed with iOS 15.7.1. However, Apple says these issues are also addressed with iOS 16.6.
Kernel
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to modify sensitive kernel state. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.7.1.
Description: This issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2023-38606: Valentin Pashkov, Mikhail Vinogradov, Georgy Kucherin (@kucher1n), Leonid Bezvershenko (@bzvr_), and Boris Larin (@oct0xor) of Kaspersky
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit Bugzilla: 259231
CVE-2023-37450: an anonymous researcher
This issue was first addressed in Rapid Security Response iOS 16.5.1 (c) and iPadOS 16.5.1 (c).
Here are the full security details for the 16 patches coming with iOS 16.6:
Apple Neural Engine
Available for devices with Apple Neural Engine: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (3rd generation) and later, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, and iPad mini (5th generation)
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2023-38136: Mohamed GHANNAM (@_simo36)
CVE-2023-38580: Mohamed GHANNAM (@_simo36)
Find My
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved restrictions.
CVE-2023-32416: Wojciech Regula of SecuRing (wojciechregula.blog)
Kernel
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2023-32734: Pan ZhenPeng (@Peterpan0927) of STAR Labs SG Pte. Ltd.
CVE-2023-32441: Peter Nguyễn Vũ Hoàng (@peternguyen14) of STAR Labs SG Pte. Ltd.
CVE-2023-38261: an anonymous researcher
CVE-2023-38424: Certik Skyfall Team
CVE-2023-38425: Certik Skyfall Team
Kernel
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2023-32381: an anonymous researcher
CVE-2023-32433: Zweig of Kunlun Lab
CVE-2023-35993: Kaitao Xie and Xiaolong Bai of Alibaba Group
Kernel
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A user may be able to elevate privileges
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-38410: an anonymous researcher
Kernel
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A remote user may be able to cause a denial-of-service
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-38603: Zweig of Kunlun Lab
libxpc
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to gain root privileges
Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2023-38565: Zhipeng Huo (@R3dF09) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab (xlab.tencent.com)
libxpc
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to cause a denial-of-service
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-38593: Noah Roskin-Frazee
NSURLSession
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to break out of its sandbox
Description: The issue was addressed with improvements to the file handling protocol.
CVE-2023-32437: Thijs Alkemade from Computest Sector 7
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A website may be able to bypass Same Origin Policy
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit Bugzilla: 256549
CVE-2023-38572: Narendra Bhati (twitter.com/imnarendrabhati) of Suma Soft Pvt. Ltd, Pune – India
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit Bugzilla: 256865
CVE-2023-38594: Yuhao Hu
WebKit Bugzilla: 256573
CVE-2023-38595: an anonymous researcher, Jiming Wang, and Jikai Ren
WebKit Bugzilla: 257387
CVE-2023-38600: Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 258058
CVE-2023-38611: Francisco Alonso (@revskills)
WebKit Process Model
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit Bugzilla: 258100
CVE-2023-38597: 이준성(Junsung Lee) of Cross Republic
WebKit Web Inspector
Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing web content may disclose sensitive information
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit Bugzilla: 256932
CVE-2023-38133: YeongHyeon Choi (@hyeon101010)
Additional recognition
We would like to acknowledge Parvez Anwar for their assistance.
WebRTC
We would like to acknowledge an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
