 Skip to main content

Hands-on with the all-new Apple Watch Stocks app in watchOS 10 [Gallery]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 24 2023 - 11:39 am PT
0 Comments
Apple Watch Stocks app watchOS 1

A number of native Apple Watch apps have been overhauled with watchOS 10, one of which is the Stocks app. Follow along for a look at the redesigned Apple Watch Stocks app that offers a new UI with a richer experience.

watchOS 10 brings a big overhaul for the Apple Watch experience with a new widgets UI, mental health features like mood tracking, new watch faces, and redesigns coming with native apps like Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock, and Heart Rate.

Apple says with watchOS 10 “redesigned apps provide more information at a glance, and there are new ways to navigate and quickly access content.”

As a refresher, here’s the watchOS 9 Stocks app with a simple dark-theme UI that just shows the day view:

Apple Watch Stocks app in watchOS 9 and earlier

How the Apple Watch Stocks app looks in watchOS 10

watchOS 10 is available now in beta – but keep in mind if you do install it on your Apple Watch there’s no way to downgrade to watchOS 9. Read more about installing the beta in our guide.

  • When launching the new Stocks app in watchOS 10, you’ll see the list view of your stocks with those up in green and those down in red
  • You can tap the … icon in the top right corner to see price change, percentage change, or market cap next to the price of each stock
  • Swipe to the bottom of the main Stocks app screen and tap the + icon to add more stocks
  • Tap a stock to see the all-new UI that features a green or red background based on real time performance
  • With watchOS 10, tap 1D in the top right corner to switch between day, month, and year performance charts
  • While looking at a stock, you can swipe or scroll to move between your saved stocks
  • Tap the three-line icon in the top left corner to head back to the list view

Here’s how the new Apple Watch Stocks app looks in watchOS 10:

Apple Watch Stocks app watchOS 10 1

Here’s how the new UI looks for stock charts – the whole background turns green for stocks that are up:

Apple Watch Stocks app watchOS 10 2

Something to keep in mind, when you switch to the month or year view, the price and percentage change shown at the bottom remains for the day.

You can quickly flick or scroll up or down through your stocks from the d/m/y view. And here’s how the red UI looks for when a stock is down.

Apple Watch Stocks app watchOS 10 3

You can add stocks to your watchlist directly from your Apple Watch by swiping to the bottom of the list view and tapping the + icon:

And your stocks watchlist syncs between Apple Watch and iPhone. So anything added from either will show up on both devices. The Stocks app in watchOS 10 and iOS 17 continues to use Yahoo for its data.

What do you think about the new Apple Watch Stocks app? Share your thoughts in the comments!

More 9to5Mac tutorials:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
watchOS 10

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12