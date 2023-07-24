After videos and photos, TikTok now lets users share texts with others

TikTok became known as a social network focused on short videos. However, the platform has expanded its capabilities over the years by adding support for photos and Stories. But this time, TikTok’s latest move was completely unexpected. The platform announced on Monday that users can now share text, which diverges from the main purpose of the social network.

TikTok is now investing in text content

TikTok explains in a blog post that it’s now adding tools for users to create text-based posts as a way to let creators “share their ideas and express their creativity.” The platform explains that users have already been using text on TikTok in the comments section, captions, and even in video format.

“Text is the latest addition to options for content creation, allowing creators to share their stories, poems, recipes, and other written content on TikTok,” the company explains. “Text posts offer a simple publishing experience that makes it easier than ever to share text content.”

Now, when you tap to create a new TikTok, you’ll find three options: Photo, Video, and Text. By selecting text, you’ll see specific options for typing and formatting your content. There are different fonts available and users can also change the color and alignment of the text. “These features make it so your text posts are just as dynamic and interactive as any video or photo post.”

TikToks with text can also be combined with stickers, hashtags, background colors, sound effects, and songs. Text posts will show up in the feed just like photos and videos, taking up the entire screen.

While the idea of having text on TikTok may seem weird, it seems that the company has been trying to ride the hype of users leaving Twitter (now called X) after the changes imposed by Elon Musk. Meta has been trying the same with the launch of Threads, a new microblogging app under the Instagram brand.

Try it now

Only time will tell if people will like the idea of having text on TikTok. Until then, if you want to try out the new feature yourself, make sure you download the latest version of TikTok on the App Store.