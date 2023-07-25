 Skip to main content

Apple officially under investigation by French regulators over App Tracking Transparency

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jul 25 2023 - 9:05 am PT
1 Comment
Apple fined €1 million in France for App Store abusive commercial clauses on developers

Earlier this year, it was reported that regulators in France were likely to investigate Apple for unfairly using its position as App Store operator to negatively affect advertising companies. Now the French Competition Authority has formally notified Apple of the investigation.

The complaint was initially issued by four French advertising trade groups. They believe that Apple unfairly cut off user data collection that powered the advertising industry. New today is an official response by the French Competition Authority [machine learning translated]:

Apple is accused of abusing its dominant position by implementing discriminatory, non-objective and non-transparent conditions for the use of user data for advertising purposes.

This act of investigation opens the contradictory procedure and allows the exercise of the rights of the defence. It cannot prejudge the guilt of the company that received a notification of grievances. Only the instruction conducted in a contradictory manner, in compliance with the rights of the defence of the company concerned, will allow the college to determine, after exchanges of written observations and after an oral session, whether or not the grievance is well founded.

The move kicks off a new round of regulatory procedures that Apple will need to fight in France. In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple responded to the development by pointing out that regulators have favorably viewed its data protection policies in the past:

“App Tracking Transparency gives users more control by requiring all apps to ask permission before tracking them. We have previously received strong support from regulators and privacy advocates on the goal of ATT.”

Follow our continuing coverage of App Tracking Transparency here.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.