Threads web app in the works, but don’t count on a Mac app (for now)

Earlier today, Instagram rolled out a major update to Threads that adds a dedicated “Following” timeline. The next item on many wishlists is support for accessing Threads through the Mac..and there’s good news and bad news on this front.

Many Threads users have questioned why Meta decided to block people from running the iPhone version of the Threads app on their Mac. After all, one of the selling points of Apple Silicon-powered Macs is that they can natively run any iPhone or iPad app.

For developers, this option is actually enabled by default. So developers have to remember to opt out if they don’t want their app available to Mac users. That’s exactly what Meta did, and as it turns out, the company had logic for the decision.

In a post on the social network last week, Threads engineer Jessel responded to a question on running the iPhone version of Threads on the Mac. “We tried it out internally but it’s buggy and not worth investing time to fix when we have a ton more important things to do on iOS,” Jessel explained.

What about accessing Threads through the web? According to Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, a web version of the service is already in the works. “The team is already working on it,” Mosseri said in a post on Tuesday.

There’s no timeline on when the web version of Threads will launch, but it’s clear iPhone is the dominant priority right now. Currently, a barebones version of Threads is available via the web, but it only supports browsing posts and profiles. To publish posts, interact with other posts, and more, you have to use the iPhone app.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon