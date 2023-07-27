Adobe launches ‘Generative Expand’ AI feature for Photoshop beta testers

Back in May, Adobe brought the first taste of generative AI to its Photoshop beta. Now the feature set is expanding with the versatile “Generative Expand” coming to testers of the software. Here’s how the slick-looking capability works.

The Adobe Firefly AI beta initially focused on image generation and text effects and then expanded to offer vector recoloring and Generative Fill. Then Firefly integration arrived with the Photoshop beta getting Generative Fill in May.

Now the Photoshop beta has received another handy AI update, Generative Expand. Here’s how Adobe describes the feature: “A new workflow empowering users to expand images with magical results in 1-click in the Photoshop beta.”

Adobe announced the news this morning in a blog post. And here’s a short video showing off how seamless it should work:

Here are a variety of ways Adobe sees Generative Expand being useful:

Extend images : Expand the canvas of your image with or without a prompt to create a seamless extension of your scene.

: Expand the canvas of your image with or without a prompt to create a seamless extension of your scene. Aspect Ratio Extend : Make that horizontal image magazine-cover dimensions!

: Make that horizontal image magazine-cover dimensions! Crop & Expand: You can get the exact composition you want by cropping in one direction while expanding in another – all in the same simple workflow.

You can get the exact composition you want by cropping in one direction while expanding in another – all in the same simple workflow. Multiple Expansions: Go big! Push the boundaries by using the Generative Expand repeatedly go beyond the expected.

Go big! Push the boundaries by using the Generative Expand repeatedly go beyond the expected. Rotate & Expand: Don’t lose a pixel when you Rotate the image in the Crop tool, fill the extended areas using Generative Expand.

Don’t lose a pixel when you Rotate the image in the Crop tool, fill the extended areas using Generative Expand. Patterns : Get creative and have fun with graphics and patterns.

: Get creative and have fun with graphics and patterns. And more… Generative Expand is incredibly versatile. Discover new ways to use this powerful feature.

Check out how to use the new feature in Adobe’s post.

And both the new Generative Expand and Adobe’s Generative Fill are getting support for 100+ languages with this latest beta update.

Try the Adobe Photoshop beta

If you’re not on the Creative Cloud Beta yet, you can learn more on Adobe’s FAQ page.

The official launch for these features to hit Photoshop is planned for sometime in the second half of 2023.