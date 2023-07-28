Elon just X’d your bird, but here’s how to bring back the Twitter app icon and name

It has been a wild week for Twitter… ehm X. Elon Musk spontaneously announced on Saturday that Twitter would get a new logo and name. He then reached out to his followers and asked them to make a logo for his new X app, “the everything app,” and in less than 20 minutes, the logo was picked, and the next day, it began rolling out to Twitter affiliated accounts.

After the gradual rollout this week, today, Twitter’s iOS app has been given the “X” treatment, and the Twitter bird we all loved is nowhere to be found.

While we can’t adjust the app’s user interface, we can use a clever trick to change the app’s icon and name back to the Twitter we all know and love.

The process

First, you need to open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone

Press the + button on the top right and give your shortcut a name – “Twitter”

Next, you’re going to press “Add Action” and search for “Open App”

Tap to choose which app you want to open (X in this case)

Select X and then press the arrow on the top

Press on “Add to Home Screen” tap on the icon and select “Choose Photo”

Select the photo you want, we have included the Twitter iOS icon below to make it easier for you, but you can set it to any image you want

Press “Add” and you’re done!

Congratulations, you have now brought the Twitter bird back to life.

@ianzelbo