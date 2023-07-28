Twitter for iPhone and iPad update nukes the bird icon in favor of X, Mac app left untouched for now

It’s been an eventful week for the letter X on the internet. Elon Musk’s Twitter started replacing the bird logo and service name with X on Monday, and now the iOS app has caught up.

Twitter for Android made the change earlier this week.

The app update replaces the iconic Twitter logo and name throughout the app, except in all the places that the X has not yet struck. All mentions of Twitter Blue, for example, haven’t been X’d yet. Neither has the Twitter Spaces splash page.

For Twitter Blue, or X Black, or whatever the subscribers will be called, the app update does include X icon versions of the seven alternative icons unlocked with the service.

This is like an alternate universe pic.twitter.com/y2oAkF522W — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) July 28, 2023

Functionally, the change makes no difference. Anyone who doesn’t spend an unhealthy amount of time, however, will likely learn about the Twitter to X rebranding from this app update.

Still prefer to have your Twitter experience have character and not be a single character? The Mac app is still distinguishable from the end of the alphabet for now.

Don’t want to lose the last version of Twitter for iPhone and iPad? Turning off automatic updates while there’s still time is the only way to go.