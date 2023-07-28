Vectornator is one of the most popular illustration and design apps for Apple devices. This week, the app received a major update that not only brings a new user interface but also a major rebrand to “Linearity Curve.” Read on as we detail what changes with the update.

Vectornator is now Linearity Curve

Perhaps the biggest change coming with this update is the rebrand from Vectornator to Linearity Curve. The new name comes from the name of the company behind the app, Linearity, and sets the path for more apps in the future. “Everything you love and more is now available in a new beautiful design and with a new icon,” the company explains.

But Vectornator 5.0, now Linearity Curve, is not just about new branding. It also comes with new features. First, the app’s interface has been completely redesigned to match the new identity. The app has a new logo and icon, and each tool also got a refreshed icon. But don’t worry – Linearity Curve has kept exactly the same tools available in Vectornator.

Linearity is also introducing a new Templates Hub, which offers over 800 customizable design templates for social media assets, App Store screenshots, posters, and more. “Whether your team needs inspiration or just to whip up a quick social media post, templates will save your team time and money.”

According to the company, many new features are coming soon to Linearity Curve, including AI-powered tools. And with a Linearity account, you can store your projects in the cloud to access them from anywhere.

Try it now

The last major update to the app was released in 2021, which added Quick Actions, SF Symbols support, and more.

You can download Linearity Curve for free on the App Store. It is available for the Mac, iPad, and even iPhone. More details about the update can be found on the Linearity website.