A week after releasing iOS 17 beta 4 to developers, Apple is now rolling out the second public beta of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS Sonoma to users registered in the Apple Beta Software Program. Read on as we detail what’s new with these updates.

These software updates have been available for developers to beta test since June. Earlier this month, the company made them available in its Public Beta program as well. While the builds of watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 released to public beta testers are the same ones shared with developers last week, Apple is releasing revised builds of the iOS 17 beta and macOS Sonoma beta.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17: 21A5291j (beta 4 build: 21A5291h)

(beta 4 build: 21A5291h) watchOS 10: 21R5320i

tvOS 17: 21J5318f

macOS Sonoma: 23A5301h (beta 4 build: 23A5301g)

Keep in mind that despite the new build, the number remains pretty much the same – which suggests that today’s builds don’t come with any new features.

More about iOS 17 and other beta software

iOS 17 brings loads of changes to Phone, Messages, and FaceTime, as well as a Standby feature for displaying information in landscape mode. iPadOS 17 includes Lock Screen customization, the Health and Journal apps, and much more. Enhancements to Messages and FaceTime are also coming to the Mac with macOS Sonoma, which also introduces a new Game Mode.

When it comes to watchOS 10, the update brings a brand new interface for Apple Watch apps. As for tvOS 17, the new version enables FaceTime on Apple TV for the first time.

According to Apple, the new software will be officially released to the public this fall. Keep in mind that beta software may have bugs that will affect the experience of using your devices. Make sure to back up your data before installing beta software, and if possible, don’t do it with your main devices.

