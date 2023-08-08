All of today’s best deals are now live for Tuesday, and 9to5Toys has your insider scoop on the best of the best offers. Headlining all of the offers, Apple’s 12.9- and 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now start from $660 with rare discounts taking as much as $499 off. Those who want a more recent Apple Silicon machine will surely want to check out the up to $120 off M2 Mac mini discounts. Plus, Level’s invisible HomeKit smart locks now start from $146. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 12.9- and 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now start from $660

Woot is now discounting several of Apple’s previous-generation 12-inch M1 iPad Pro models for one of the first times this year. Offering deeper discounts than you’ll find on the new M2 counterparts, the savings today kick off with the 128GB Wi-Fi configuration at $860. Normally fetching $1,099, today’s offer clocks in with either of the silver or space gray styles and amounts to $239 in savings. It’s only the third discount we’ve seen in 2023 so far, and an all-around rare chance to bring home a still compelling iPadOS workstation – even if it isn’t the most recent debut. Below the fold we break down all of the other models on sale, and also take a look at how it stacks up to the newer M2 version.

Even now that the new 2022 model has been around and kicking it as the latest debut from the lineup, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience. Everything comes centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience and its Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Other 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro models on sale:

Those who want all of those features in a smaller form factor can also save on 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models at Woot today, too. Those savings start at $660 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, dropping down from the $799 going rate. This is $139 off and the first discount in months. You’ll also be able to save on the rest of the lineup, too.

M2 Mac mini discounts take up to $120 off

B&H is now discounting Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini 512GB down to $679 shipped. Typically fetching $799, you’re now looking at $120 in savings alongside the best price of the year. This is $20 under our previous mention, as well as the best in several months. Those who can get away with half the storage will also find the 256GB model at $499, down from $599. Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form factor to feature its latest generation of in-house silicon.

There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular among first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 512GB of storage. We detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

Level’s invisible HomeKit smart locks now start from $146

Amazon now offers the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $146. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer lands as one of the best discounts of the year. It specifically undercuts Prime Day, with the $53 in savings today beating our previous mention by an extra $11. Standing out from all of the other models on the market, Level Bolt arrives as the Invisible Smart Lock thanks to its in-door design that hides all of the motorized deadbolt features out of sight. Most other offerings have large casings or housings that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though it’s still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old-school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review.

