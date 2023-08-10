Thursday’s best deals are now coming in, with the best of the best being focused around Apple’s M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pros at $900 off or more. Speaking of steep macOS markdowns, Apple’s original Mac Studio now drops to $1,299 to go alongside this 20% off OtterBox Apple accessory sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $900 on 16-inch MacBook Pro

Adorama is now offering some of the best discounts on previous-generation M1 Pro MacBook Pro models to date. Taking the spotlight, the 16-inch machine is dropping down to $1,949 with some extra memory built into the package. Our readers are always asking for higher-end models with more RAM, and now Adorama delivers with this 512GB/32GB configuration. It’s down from the usual $2,899 going rate in order to deliver $950 in savings. This is a new all-time low and $50 under the last mention of a model like this. To go alongside that configuration, Adorama is stepping up to deliver an even more compelling package with the 1TB and 64GB MacBook Pro at $2,799. This is clocking in at $900 off the usual $3,699 price tag in order to also deliver a new all-time low. We break down what these $900 or more in savings deliver and how this compares to the newer M2 Pro counterparts below the fold.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship 16-inch MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year.

Apple’s original Mac Studio now $1,299

Don’t mind going with an open-box model for your next macOS upgrade? Because you should definitely consider it with this massive discount on Apple’s previous-generation M1 Max Mac Studio. Dropping down in price lower than ever before thanks to one of eBay’s official partners, the 512GB/32GB desktop now sells for $1,299. That’s down from its original $1,999 price tag and delivers $700 in savings. It’s well below our previous mention, which had a new condition model at $1,699. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, and then head below as we take a closer look at how it stacks up and also compares to the new M2 Max edition.

Apple’s original Mac Studio still arrives as the most powerful M1 machine available thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance.

OtterBox takes 20% off iPhone 14 cases and new 15W MagSafe chargers

OtterBox today is launching a new sale today for outfitting your iPhone setup with some must-have gear. Taking 20% off when you buy any two accessories, the new promotion covers everything from the latest iPhone 14 cases to MagSafe chargers and plenty of other gear for your Apple kit, not to mention accessories for the latest Android devices, too. Shipping is free across the board. Applying to just about all of the OtterBox releases, you’ll find cases for iPhone 14 series handsets to go alongside MagSafe battery packs and chargers, as well as iPad covers and more. You’ll want to check out everything right here.

