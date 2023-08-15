iPhone 15 Pro won’t have these rumored features

Apple will announce the iPhone 15 Pro in less than a month, but the new flagship model won’t have these rumored features. We don’t want to shock anyone, but we think the iPhone 16 Pro will be better than the iPhone 15 Pro. Please, take all the time you need to process that information. We’re here for you.

In a new investor note this week seen by 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu has details on what’s planned for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Pu’s investor note corroborates much of what we already knew about iPhone 15 Pro features, including the titanium design, the new periscope lens for the Pro Max, and a USB-C port for charging. Interestingly, the report claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM, contradicting a previous rumor that said the A17 Bionic chip would be paired with 6GB of RAM.

for the iPhone 16 Pro coming next year, here’s what Pu says we can expect.

A new 48MP ultra-wide camera, up from the current 12MP ultra-wide camera

Wi-Fi 7 support

Upgraded Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband chips

Pu notes that the changes to the Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband capabilities aren’t yet finalized and could be changed. For now, however, those changes are on Apple’s roadmap for next year. Pu also says that the iPhone 16 Pro will use a new A18 Bionic chip, while the standard iPhone 16 will get the A17 Bionic chip.

The upgraded Ultra Wide camera for the iPhone 16 Pro would mean that the 0.5x camera option matches the Main camera in terms of resolution. The iPhone 14 Pro introduced a new 48MP Main camera, with Apple combining every four pixels into one large quad pixel. iOS also offers the option to shoot in ProRAW at the full 48MP resolution.

Wi-Fi 7 in particular could mark a big update for iPhone 16 Pro users. Wi-Fi 7 offers peak data rates of more than 40Gbps, making it up to four times faster than Wi-Fi 6 And Wi-Fi 6E, and nearly six times faster than Wi-Fi 5. Wi-Fi 7 is also designed to better handle a large number of connected devices at the same time while also dramatically reducing latency.

As its stands today, the iPhone 14 supports Wi-Fi, while the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to make the switch to Wi-Fi 6E. Currently, the MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, the Mac Studio, Mac Pro, and the latest iPad Pro models are the only Apple devices to support Wi-Fi 6E.

Even if the iPhone 16 lineup next year packs support for Wi-Fi 7, it will be a long time before most users get to experience that change. Users will need to upgrade their entire Wi-Fi router system to one that supports Wi-Fi 7, which will be a costly process, especially at the beginning.

More on the iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are also expected to feature larger displays than ever before, increasing the sizes to around 6.4 inches and 6.9 inches respectively. Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro will add a periscope lens, akin to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Under-display Face ID has also been rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models, which would allow Apple to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon