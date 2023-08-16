Analyst predicts iPhone 15 production cut ahead of official launch

Apple is expected to announce iPhone 15 next month. However, there are a lot of rumors claiming that the company has had some issues with the mass production of certain components such as the display and cameras. Although everything points to the iPhone 15 being announced in September, analyst Jeff Pu believes that Apple is already cutting production of the new phones.

Apple cutting iPhone 15 production

In a note sent to investors seen by 9to5Mac, Pu mentions that Apple is expected to build 77 million iPhone 15 units by the end of the year. Previously, the company was estimated to ship around 83 million iPhone 15 units. According to the analyst, there are two main reasons behind this expectation.

First, the analyst explains that supply issues are still likely to affect the mass production of the iPhone 15. He specifically mentions that Sony’s camera sensors, the new titanium frame for the Pro models, and the new display with thinner bezels might delay the production of the new phones.

At the same time, Pu also believes that Apple has adjusted its sales estimates due to “demand concerns.”

According to rumors, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more expensive than their predecessors, and this could result in lower demand. “The build plan cut before launch isn’t a positive signal, and the potential price hike for iPhone 15 Pro Max could also dampen the end-demand,” the analyst said.

For the fiscal Q3 2023, Apple reported a drop in iPhone sales revenue, from $40.67 billion to $39.67 billion. In a call with investors, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company has been selling less iPhones in the US, its main market, despite achieving better results in some other regions.

iPhone 16

Once again, Jeff Pu reinforced what to expect for iPhone 16 Pro models, which should be introduced in late 2024. The analyst says that Apple has been negotiating Wi-Fi 7 chips, a new 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and updated Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband chips with its suppliers.

While there’s still a long way to go before the iPhone 16 is released, Apple is rumored to be holding a special event on September 12 or 13 to announce the iPhone 15.

