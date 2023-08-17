iPhone 15 is almost here, and one of the biggest changes expected is the replacement of the Lightning connector with USB-C. We’ve heard before that at least some of the new models will support faster charging speeds, and now we have another source to corroborate that information. According to people familiar with the matter, iPhone 15 is rumored to support charging with up to 35W.

iPhone 15 to support faster charging speeds

Industry sources told 9to5Mac that at least some of the new iPhone 15 models can be recharged with up to 35W, which should enable even faster charging speeds on the new phones. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro is limited to charging at 27W, while the regular iPhone 14 is limited to 20W. To fully recharge an iPhone 14 Pro Max at these speeds, it takes approximately two hours.

Last year, Apple introduced a new 35W Dual USB-C charger that is capable of recharging all current iPhone models at full speed. If the rumors are true, iPhone 15 will be able to take advantage of all 35W provided by this specific charger when not connected with another device (since this splits the power delivery).

Apple also sells a 30W USB-C charger, which is designed for the MacBook Air but also works with iPhone and iPad.

For comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra can be recharged with up to 45W, which lets users recharge the battery from 0% to 100% in less than an hour. Although the new iPhones should take a bit longer than that to recharge at 35W, that’s still a nice improvement over the iPhone 14.

One thing that’s unclear at this point is whether 35W charging will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models or whether it will work with the entire iPhone 15 lineup. Earlier this week, a report revealed that some of the new iPhones may support Thunderbolt via the USB-C port.

Back in March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that the iPhone 15 would support faster charging speeds via USB-C, but only with certified cables.

More about the new iPhones

iPhone 15 models will feature a new design with slightly curved edges, while the camera bump will be larger and the display bezels thinner. Apple will keep the same four sizes from the current iPhone 14 lineup for the new models. However, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will ditch the notch in favor of the Dynamic Island.

For the Pro models, Apple is expected to introduce a new Action Button that will replace the Mute/Ring Switch, the A17 Bionic chip, a new titanium frame, and better cameras with a periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The company is planning to hold a special press event on September 12 or 13.