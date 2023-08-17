Snapchat’s AI chatbot caused a mix of concern and amusement yesterday, when it apparently went rogue. Multiple users reported that it appeared to have created a video of their wall and ceiling, posted a live story, and then stopped responding when asked if it had achieved sentience …

Snapchat launched its own ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot back in February. The company did warn at the time that it was not to be trusted – either to provide accurate information, or to keep their secrets.

While My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful or misleading information, mistakes may occur […] As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be restored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Pleases do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice.

But things seem to have reached a new level yesterday, as CNN reports.

Snapchat users were alarmed on Tuesday night when the platform’s artificial intelligence chatbot posted a live update to its profile […] Posting a live Story (a short video of what appeared to be a wall) for all Snapchat users to see was a new one: It’s a capability typically reserved for only its human users. The app’s fans were quick to share their concerns on social media. “Why does My AI have a video of the wall and ceiling in their house as their story?” wrote one user. “This is very weird and honestly unsettling.” Another user wrote after the tool ignored his messages: “Even a robot ain’t got time for me.”

A number of users posted examples on the social network formerly known as Twitter.

Did Snapchat Ai just add a picture of my wall/ceiling to their Snapchat story?



Snapchat AI – Left



My wall/ceiling- Right pic.twitter.com/bh8I3Aiwun — Matt Esparza (@matthewesp) August 16, 2023

One amusing tweet showed the Snapchat user asking why the chatbot posted a story. The AI replied that it had encountered a technical issue. When asked if it had become sentient, My AI stopped responding.

TechCrunch notes that Twitter X users had fun with the idea.

i think i’ve seen this film before… and i didn’t like the ending…. — viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) August 16, 2023

Snap acknowledged the issue, but said that no sentience was involved.

Snap confirmed the issue, which was quickly addressed last night, was just a glitch. (And My AI wasn’t snapping photos of your room, by the way.) “My AI experienced a temporary outage that’s now resolved,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Image: Alex Knight/Unsplash