MacWhisper transcription app updated with major performance boost and more

MacWhisper has become of my must-have Mac apps since its debut back in February. The app uses OpenAI’s Whisper technology to transcribe audio files into text, right in a native app on your Mac.

A new update to MacWhisper this week brings significant performance improvements to further improve the experience.

MacWhisper is developed by Jordi Bruin, who’s also behind Vivid – a tool that enables system-wide HDR on compatible MacBooks and external displays.

MacWhisper 4.0 is available now, and Bruin says there are significant performance improvements and other quality-of-life updates. In particular, the focus is on improving performance when transcribing large files:

Yesterday I released version 4.0, which is a free update with an enormous performance improvement on the segments view. Before, if you were transcribing large files it would quickly crawl to a standstill, it was rough. Over the last two months I rewrote that entire part of the app, to make it silky smooth now! You can directly edit the text in each segment (without having to click on the text first), and you can right click to favorite or add speakers much faster as well. Lastly you can double click on a segment to start playback from there.

MacWhipser allows you to easily drag audio files right into the app to start the transcription process. You can edit the final transcript, export it as SRT and VTT subtitles, and more. The app runs entirely native on your Mac, so files never leave your Mac. The app supports multiple languages, including English, Chinese, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Ukrainian. It offers a choice between four different transcription models as well.

MacWhisper is a free app. However, those who want the Medium and Large transcription models must purchase MacWhisper Pro. MacWhisper Pro also offers features like batch transcribing, recording and transcribing system audio, transcribing podcasts, and more.

You can download MacWhisper today and upgrade to MacWhisper Pro for $25.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon