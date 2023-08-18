Threads gets two new features, including a change to the ‘Following Feed’

Meta’s Threads social network is adding two small new features starting this week, including a tweak to the “Following Feed” chronological timeline. These new features come as Meta also continues its work on bigger changes to Threads, such as a desktop version of the app.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri announced this week’s updates in a post on Thursday evening. The first change is a new “Reposts” tab for profiles, allowing you to view all of the things you’ve reposted on Threads in a single place.

The other change is for the Following Feed, with Mosseri saying that this feed will also now show reposts from people you follow. Previously, the Following Feed only showed original posts from people you followed and filtered out reposts.

Mosseri said:

Two small updates for Threads that are worth mentioning: we’re rolling out a new Reposts tab on your profile so you can see all the threads you reposted in one place. We are also, based on your feedback, adding reposts to your Following Feed

Threads has consistently added new features on a weekly basis since it launched in July. The most notable change was the addition of the Following Feed three weeks ago. The company is also working on a web version of Threads, which is expected to launch in the coming weeks, as well as advanced search features.

As usual, these new Threads features are rolling out slowly so you might not see them in your app just yet. You can download Threads for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone running iOS 14 or later.

