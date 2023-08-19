Apple @ Work: Why reselling Apple Business Essentials is a smart move for CDW

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

Apple Business Essentials is Apple’s solution for businesses not quite ready for a full-fledged device management solution but would likely stick to “unmanaged” devices otherwise. I’ve said from the beginning of the release: Apple’s competitor for business essentials is unmanaged and devices that are not in compliance. Recently, CDW announced it would begin reselling Apple Business Essentials as well. For a limited time, they’re even offering two months for free.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 100s of Macs, and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

Offering Apple Business Essentials is a natural extension of CDW’s ongoing collaboration with Apple as we continue to expand our combined expertise and reach to serve the evolving small business market,” said Jill Billhorn senior vice president of commercial sales for CDW. “This new program brings considerable value to smaller organizations that depend upon Apple products to keep their operations up-and-running, and also want the setup and ongoing management of their technology to be as turnkey and seamless as possible.

One of the trends I’ve noticed in the last five or so years is Apple learning how businesses buy technology. Large businesses have specific paperwork on file with terms and conditions with particular resellers and vendors. Bringing in a new vendor can take months of paperwork. Small businesses, while not as reliant on paper agreements with vendors, also have their trends. Some to go Best Buy, some go to Amazon, some buy through a managed service provider, while others trust a company like CDW to give them advice.

CDW is a pretty unique company in terms of offering a lot of solutions for some of the world’s largest business while also specializing in small businesses (including some SMB services). When a business gets comfortable with buying from their rep at their reseller, there is little reason to stop. CDW’s service team is also pretty top notch in terms of helping with platform migrations as well. Overall, they’re a solutions company versus just offering to sell you hardware.

With that in mind, I think it makes a ton of sense to offer Apple Business Essentials as a starter plan for organizations looking to deploy Macs. If they serve a small 20-person office with technology support and new Macs, they might not be ready for a full-fledged device management solution, but they might be willing to deploy Apple Business Essentials as a way to get started.

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.