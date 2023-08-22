Beats Studio Buds Plus go metallic with new cosmic pink and silver colors

Beats Studio Buds Plus will soon come in two new metallic colors: cosmic pink and cosmic silver. Both colors are launching at select retail stores next month.

Beats Studio Buds Plus (stylized as +) debuted in May with enhancements to active noise cancellation, transparency mode, battery life, and more. Priced at $169.99, these wireless earbuds originally shipped in ivory and black as well as an awesome transparent version (reviewed).

Beats will add the new cosmic pink and cosmic silver versions to the roster on September 7 as part of its latest collaboration:

To celebrate self-expression through color, Beats and leading nail brand Olive & June have partnered to release dazzling new polish shades and press-on designs in never-before-seen finishes inspired by the hardware and sound experience of Beats Studio Buds +. The nail collection will be available at Oliveandjune.com on Wednesday, September 6. Additionally, Beats presents “The Beauty of Immersive Sound,” a new campaign that fuses technology, beauty and style featuring internet personality and businesswoman Emma Chamberlain. In the futuristic spot, the cosmic Studio Buds + collection is highlighted as Chamberlain transforms from an intergalactic being to her glamorous self, exuding beauty at both stages.

See the inspiration for the new color finishes below:

All five colors will be available through Apple.com and at Apple Store locations. Cosmic silver will also be available at Target, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Cosmic pink, however, will be exclusive to Apple and Target. Look for the new Beats Studio Buds Plus colors on Thursday, September 7.