Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 next month, and when it comes to the Pro models, rumors suggest that the company will replace the mute switcher with a new “Action Button.” And while a previous beta of iOS 17 already revealed what to expect from this button, today’s beta brings more clues that this change is indeed happening.

iOS 17 hints at new Action Button

As found by 9to5Mac, iOS 17 beta 7 adds new haptic feedback patterns for when the user enables or disables Silent Mode. The new patterns make the phone vibrate more prominently when the user switches between modes, which should be quite useful for new phones with an Action Button.

In previous versions of iOS, there was only a quick haptic feedback for when the iPhone goes into Silent Mode, but never for when Silent Mode is disabled. While the new haptic feedback for when Silent Mode is turned on is available for all iPhone models, the feedback for switching back to normal mode is unused.

9to5Mac was able to replicate the new haptic pattern when turning off Silent Mode, and it feels like a single firm tap. With the mute switcher, it’s easy to know when your phone is in silent mode or not. But if the switcher is in fact replaced by a solid state button, haptic feedbacks will help indicate to users which mode the phone is in when you press the button.

According to code snippets discovered by MacRumors, the new button that replaces the mute switch will have plenty of options for what can be assigned to a click. For example, users will have the option to replace the action of enabling or disabling Silent Mode with Siri Shortcuts or options to open the Camera app, turn on the flashlight, trigger a Focus Mode, or record a Voice Memo.

Potentially, there will also be a new button in Control Center for Silent Mode on the new iPhones – and it won’t be a surprise if Apple adds an indicator in the Status Bar to show when the phone is silenced.

More about iPhone 15

In addition to a new Action Button, iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a new design with a titanium frame and thinner edges around the display. Inside, it will feature the more efficient A17 chip and USB-C instead of Lightning for the first time. The iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra) is rumored to have a periscope lens for better optical zoom.

Based on what we know, Apple is expected to hold a special press event on September 12 or 13.

