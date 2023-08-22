Tap to Pay on iPhone has now rolled out to the Netherlands, after first launching in the US, and later expanding into Taiwan, Australia, and the UK.

The service allows small businesses to dispense with separate card readers, and simply use their iPhone as an all-in-one contactless payment terminal …

Tap to Pay on iPhone

Originally, small businesses that wanted to accept card payments had to buy or rent an expensive dedicated card terminal. The first models were wired, before wireless versions took over.

A neater and cheaper solution then emerged, in the form of small contactless payment devices that used a Bluetooth connection to an iPhone. The business would enter the amount into an iPhone app, and the consumer would tap the contactless device to pay.

Tap to Pay on iPhone makes things even more convenient, doing away with the need for the separate contactless box. Instead, the consumer taps their card, iPhone, or Apple Watch against the iPhone owned by the business.

The feature was first announced in February of last year, with a gradual rollout in the US through a growing range of payment processors. It later rolled out to Taiwan, Australia, and the UK.

Now available in the Netherlands

iCulture reports that the service is now available in the Netherlands. Initially, it is supported by Adyen and SumUp, but five more payment services have confirmed that they will be supporting it a little later.

Other parties will also follow at a later date, including Rabobank, Klearly, Revolut, Stripe and myPOS.

As the site notes, nothing changes for consumers making their payment, other than the fact that the merchant will invite you to tap your device or card against their iPhone instead of a separate box.

You’ll still be offered the option of receiving a receipt via email if desired.