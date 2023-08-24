 Skip to main content

Apple TV+ releases The Morning Show season 3 official trailer

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Aug 24 2023 - 6:14 am PT
Apple’s big-budget and star-studded series The Morning Show returns for season 3 next month, with episodes rolling out weekly following the premiere on September 13. Watch the new trailer below.

Premiering alongside the launch of Apple TV+, The Morning Show served as Apple’s first attempt at prestige drama, to mixed results. Nevertheless, the show is one of TV+’s most popular titles, in large part to the star power of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon …

Billy Crudup also returns in his Emmy-award winning role as network exec Cory Ellison. And one of the new additions to the cast in season three is Jon Hamm, following a successful plea in a prior Apple TV+ ad campaign.

The Morning Show season 3 airs on Wednesdays, starting September 13. The remainder of the ten episode season will debut with one new episode each week, through November 15. The series is already renewed for a fourth season, although production has been delayed due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Here’s the official trailer ahead of the third season release:

Other upcoming launches on Apple TV+ include a new documentary on Carlos Ghosn, new horror drama The Changeling starring LaKeith Stanfield, and Sundance movie Flora and Son.

Check out everything coming to Apple TV+ in our comprehensive show guide.

