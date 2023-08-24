The very first discount has arrived on the new Beats Studio Pro headphones. Finally! At long last, you can save on the new releases at $250. That $100 discount is joined by the ability to save $200 on Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, which are at all-time lows. Plus, Govee’s latest HomeKit color lightstrip with Matter support is on sale for $45. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Beats Studio Pro headphones see first discount

The all-new Beats Studio Pro see their very first discount today courtesy of Amazon, dropping down to $250 in two different styles. Today’s offer is the only chance to save since first being released back in July. You’d normally pay $350, which means you’re looking at $100 in savings along the way and a new all-time low.

The just-released Beats Studio Pro arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front-runner status. Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking. Our hands-on review walks you through what else to expect too.

Save $200 on Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air

Just in time for those final back-to-school season moments, Apple’s latest 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to an all-time low. Starting off with the 512GB model, you’ll be able to drop the price at Amazon down to $1,299 across all four styles. That’s $200 off the usual $1,499 price tag and arrives at a new all-time low. It’s $100 under our previous mention, as well, and one of the only offers to date so far. Those same $200 in savings also apply to the 256GB capacity at $1,099. That’s down from $1,299 and matches the all-time low set once before. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further break down the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

Govee’s latest HomeKit color light strip with Matter support at $45

Amazon is now offering the second-best price yet on Govee’s first and only Matter Color LED Smart Lightstrip. Now dropping the new release to $45, today’s offer lands at $15 off the usual $60 going rate. This is one of the first chances to save since first launching back at the end of May, and it arrives as the second-best discount so far. It comes within $3 of the all-time low from Prime Day and is the best price cut we’ve seen otherwise.

Aside from just being the first accessory in Govee’s stable to arrive with Matter support, the new lightstrip also packs out-of-the-box HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. That lets you bring all of the multicolor accent lighting to your preferred digital assistant, with the 6.56-foot strip pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Perfect for making your gaming rig a bit more worthy of the battle station moniker, this accessory is also notable for just adding some ambience to shelves, behind a desk, or anywhere else in your home that could use some lighting.

