Returning to the second-best price yet in Friday’s best deals, Apple Pencil 2 is now down to $89. It is joined by iPhone 13 landing at $571 for those who want to skip a new phone next month with some more affordable. There’s also a sale on Twelve South’s popular desktop Mac accessories. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Pencil 2 returns to second-best price

Amazon is now offering the second-best price yet on Apple Pencil 2. The latest stylus experience for iPad is now down to $89 at Amazon, arriving with $40 in savings from its usual $129 price tag. This is the lowest price we’ve seen since back in May, where it fell to $4 below today’s offer. If you’ve picked up an iPad over the past few months, then now is your chance to outfit it with an essential accessory.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

iPhone 13 drops to $571 in like-new Grade A refurb condition

Woot has launched its latest Apple refurbished sale today, this time putting iPhones in the spotlight. As per usual, shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. A favorite has iPhone 13 in Grade A refurbished condition at $571. Down from $799, this is a new all-time low for this condition. We’ve seen the handset with a bit more blemishing sell for $530 in the past, by comparison. Dive into our coverage for a closer look at how the previous-generation experience holds up these days.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Twelve South discounts popular desktop Mac accessories

Twelve South is ending the work week today by launching a new sale across some of its more recent desktop Mac accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining this time around is the Twelve South Curve Riser at $64. Down from $80, today’s 20% discount is either marking the lowest price we’ve seen, or the second-best. The white model is now returning to its all-time low, while we have seen the black style go for less in the past.

Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s new entry-level workstation displays or the standalone M1 iMac, both devices lack height adjusting features out of the box (unless you splurged for the higher-end Studio Display upgrade). Curve Riser helps adjust that by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]