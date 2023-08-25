iPhone 15 cables, Vision Pro developer experiences, iOS 17 beta 7

Benjamin and Chance analyze this week’s flurry of leaks about the supposed cable coming in the iPhone 15 box. Apple also started up the Vision Pro PR machine, released the latest iOS 17 beta, and why a 2021 movie jumped to the top of the TV+ charts.
Sponsored by Factor: Factor has everything I need for a week of flavorful, nutritious eats. Head to factormeals.com/happyhour50 and use code happyhour50 to get 50% off your first box.
Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
Ad-free version
You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- iPhone 15 charging cable may be long enough to actually use
- USB-C cable included with iPhone 15 may be limited to USB 2.0
- iPhone 15 rumors: ‘Ultra’ name potential, braided USB-C cables
- iOS 17 beta hints at new Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro
- iOS 17 Apple Maps suggests an offline map to download when getting directions to an area with poor cell service
- Apple decides to support Right to Repair Act bill in California
- Fantastical, Widgetsmith, and Spool makers dish on Apple Vision Pro development
- Threads for web rolling out this week, confirms Zuckerberg
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments