Earlier this year, Snapchat added integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT to let users get insights from an AI directly from the app. In another AI-related move, Snapchat is now rolling out a new “Dreams” feature that lets users generate photos using artificial intelligence.

Snapchat Dreams generates photos using AI

The company believes that “Dreams” is Snapchat’s next big revolution after the introduction of Lenses in 2015, which brought augmented reality effects to selfies. “Recent advancements in AI are unlocking even more possibilities,” the company said in a statement. But how exactly does this new feature work?

Similar to other AI-based image generators, Snapchat’s Dreams uses artificial intelligence to create unique selfies. “Snapchatters can create fantastical images that transform their persona into new identities – be it a mermaid in a deep-seascape, or a renaissance era royal.”

Based on a few selfies taken by the user, the feature creates up to eight AI-generated selfies. Dreams can be found in a new tab within the Snapchat app. According to the platform, a future update will let users generate selfies with other people. You can generate up to eight selfies for free – after that, more selfies can be unlocked through in-app purchases.

Check out the video below showing the new Dreams feature in action:

The feature is now being rolled out to Snapchat users in Australia and New Zealand. It should be available globally in the next few weeks. Make sure you have the latest version of the Snapchat app installed on your device in order to get all the new features.

Snapchat is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later.

