WhatsApp releases its ‘new, faster app for Mac’ with group calling

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Aug 29 2023 - 7:36 am PT
WhatsApp has sort of been on the Mac for a while now, but Meta’s 3.2 star-rated solution has been resource-hungry and clunky at best. Starting today, Meta is officially launching its new and improved native Mac app with group calling features and more.

The new version has been in beta for several months and is now officially available. Feature improvements include being able to receive calls over WhatsApp – without keeping the app running.

With the new WhatsApp app for Mac, you can now make group calls from your Mac for the first time, connecting with up to 8 people on video calls and up to 32 people on audio calls. Now you can join a group call after it’s started, see your call history and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed.

The old (wrapper around the website) version of WhatsApp is still around on the Mac App Store for now. However, anyone can grab the new and improved native version here starting today before it hits the App Store.

