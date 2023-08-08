WhatsApp now lets you share your screen over video calls

WhatsApp is becoming more like your standard video calling service thanks to a new feature rolling out now.

Screen sharing during video calls is coming to WhatsApp, says Mark Zuckerberg. The announcement was made by the Meta CEO on Facebook today where he shared a photo of the feature in action.

TechCrunch adds that screen sharing between contacts over WhatsApp will be available and compatible across iOS, Android, and Windows. While the feature has been officially announced today, WhatsApp says users should expect to see the ability to share their screen soon as the feature is rolled out in phases.

Additionally, WhatsApp is improving its video chat experience by adding support for landscape orientation during video calls on mobile. Landscape Mode for video calls first made the app’s release notes in July. The photo above shows screen sharing in action, and both new features can be viewed in Meta’s feature teaser image below.

More