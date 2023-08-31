All of Thursday’s Apple best deals are going live ahead of Labor Day weekend. Second-best prices are the name of the game with Apple Watch Series 8 starting from $310 to go alongside AirPods Pro 2 at $49 off. Plus, Level’s invisible Bolt HomeKit smart lock is at its lowest price of the year following a drop to $141. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 8 starts from $310

Amazon now offers the second-best price to date on Apple Watch Series 8 to headline the best Labor Day Apple Deals. Just before the big Wonderlust keynote next month, the latest wearable is on sale for $310 in several of the 41mm colorways. Down from $399, you’re looking at $89 in savings alongside the second-best price yet. It’s the first markdown since back on Prime Day, which was also the only time we’ve seen it sell for less. Also getting in on the savings, 45mm GPS styles now start at $360. That’s down from $429 with much of the same second-best price status attached.

All eyes right now might be focused on what the next wearable from Apple will be, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. Those sentiments are made better by the $90 discount landing today, especially considering it looks like Apple will be taking a more boring approach to Series 9 next month.

The whole device comes centered around one of Apple’s brightest always-on screens yet, which comes powered by the new S8 chip for enabling the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s a new onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

Save $49 on the latest AirPods Pro 2

Amazon is now offering the second-best price to date on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2. Now dropping down from the usual $249 price tag to $200, there’s $49 in savings to be excited about. If that wasn’t already enticing enough to finally upgrade to Apple’s latest earbuds, today’s offer also comes within $1 of the all-time low in order to live up to that second-best price status. This discount lands just a day after our report that Apple would be bringing USB-C to AirPods Pro 2 next month, but those who aren’t picky about the port can save ahead of time.

Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone. The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Level’s invisible Bolt HomeKit smart lock falls to best price of the year

Amazon now offers the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $141. Down from $199, you’re now looking at 30% in savings alongside the best price of the year. Today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and landing as the second-best discount to date. We haven’t seen it sell for since back in the summer of 2022, for comparison.

Level Bolt stands out from all of the other models on the market by delivering an invisible design that hides in your door frame. Most other offerings have large casings or housing that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though it’s still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month.

