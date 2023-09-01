Basic Apple Guy is back with a slick new AI-generated creation that answers the question – what would Tim Cook and the exec crew from Apple look like in the style of Grand Theft Auto? Check out the free wallpaper below.

Basic Apple Guy has been exploring AI tools like Midjourney recently which helped deliver works like the beautiful “Big Starry Sur,” “Midnight Mac,” and “Trip Around the Sun.”

After teasing a Grand Theft Auto-inspired Apple theme previously, he’s officially launched his latest wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, and Mac – Grand Theft Auto Cupertino.

Basic Apple Guy shared that GTA III was his first experience with open-world gaming which left a big impression.

Two decades later, the GTA series remains an institution in the video game universe. With a robust online community and numerous ports, GTA is now on nearly every platform and device. And while the world anxiously awaits the next chapter in the GTA franchise, I decided to create an Apple-inspired GTA collage based around Cupertino. These images were generated using the latest model of MidJourney at the time (5.2). I ran through dozens of prompts and hundreds of variations to begin narrowing down a look that most closely mimicked the art style of Rockstar’s GTA V. I started with Craig Federighi & Tim Cook, initially posted on July 28, 2023. That post exceeded my wildest expectations so I followed it up with a GTA-style game cover art the following day. That collage featured several iconic Apple figures (Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, Eddy Cue, and former Apple designer Jony Ive), along with a few tech-related images and references to the Bay Area.

Two versions include a montage with and without the “Grand Theft Auto Cupertino” logo.

Download the Grand Theft Auto Cupertino wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

You can get the free full res wallpapers at the bottom of Basic Apple Guy’s post

Here’s his tip jar if you appreciate his fantastic work and want to support it

